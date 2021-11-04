An evening that started with renewed optimism for SC Villa following the news of business mogul Omar Mandela’s bid to run for the club’s presidency, ended with an appalling 3-1 home defeat to Wakiso Giants.

Petros Koukouras’ youthful side had got their season of troubles underway with a slender 1-0 victory over Police FC, but they were shown no mercy against the Purple Sharks at the Kavumba Recreation Ground on Wednesday.

The manner of the defeat was a harsh reminder towards how far down the Jogoo’s intended rebuild process is, as they were totally outplayed going 3-0 down after only 25 minutes.

It was more than what Wakiso deserved as they played more of the proactive football early on, taking the lead after only nine minutes.

Titus Ssematimba beat Garvin Kizito to Edward Satulo’s long ball into the area, with the midfielder planting his header into the bottom left corner for his first ever senior goal.

Wakiso once again capitalised on Villa’s fragilities and lack of presence in the air as Moses Aliro struck from the far post after the Villa defence failed to deal with Grant Masiko’s cross into the area.

Ssematimba again clipped the Jogoos’ wings in the 23rd minute with a low strike into the bottom corner from Ibrahim ‘Owen’ Kasule’s cut back.

Koukouras reacted by bringing off Salim Abdallah for Gift Ali Bayo and the change gave the Jogoo a slender lift especially in the midfield, but they were not close to posing any real damage to Wakiso’s backline.

Umar Lutalo managed to pull a goal back from the penalty spot after Fahad Kawooya caught substitute Travis Mutyaba from just inside the penalty area.

Wakiso goalkeeper Derrick Emukule managed to save Lutalo’s initial effort, but the midfielder calmly reacted to pick up the pieces and stick the ball into the back of the net.

The game capped off an incredible seven days for the Purple Sharks and new coach Alex Gitta with the three consecutive victories shoving off any fears from their earlier struggles.

Wakiso now lie fourth on the table, with nine points, four points behind league leaders KCCA FC. SC Villa meanwhile slip into the red zone with three points from two games, although they still hold three games in hand.