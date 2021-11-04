Business mogul, Omar Mandela has announced his bid to stand for SC Villa presidency in the forthcoming elections set for November 13.

“I have decided to stand as president for SC Villa,” Mandela announced on Wednesday during a press briefing held at City Oil in Kamwokya.

At the same briefing, the man behind Café Javas , City Oils and City Tyres unveiled the team that he said he would serve with that included SC Villa fanatics Daniel Bakaki, Salim Ssemanda, Engineer Ben Missaga and Mohammed Bazirengedde.

These had earlier expressed interest in standing for the club presidency.

He said he will have three vice presidents under his leadership in a bid to restore the lost glory of the record Ugandan league champions.

“We are coming for ne thing and that is football and nothing else,” he added.

Speaking at the same occasion, Daniel Bakaki said whereas he had intentions of standing for presidency, he had decided to join Mandela to take the most decorated team in the land forward.

“We have decided to come together and see that the club goes forward. We are uniting as one force to take the club forward. For the last couple of days, I have been campaigning but I have decided we come together so that SC Villa goes forward,”Bakaki said.

Eng.Ben Misagga could not agree more.

“We have come to unite SC Villa and in doing that, we standing behind one person who is Hajji Mandela. We are going to be under his executive and it is the unite we have wanted,”Misagga said.

By announcing his bid for SC Villa presidency, Mandela wants to return to the leadership of the club that he left in 2004 .

Election roadmap

At the same function, Villa Members’ Trust announced that interested candidates are allowed to pick nomination forms between October, 3 and 6, 2021 before elections on November 13.