President Museveni has opined that it is high time for the people of Libya to take charge of their country from the foreigners who have ‘mishandled’ it.

Museveni was speaking during a meeting with Abdullah Al- Lafi, the Vice President of Libyan Presidential Council at State House Entebbe on Thursday.

Al- Lafi applauded Museveni for sparing time to share his experience and wisdom with him as he consulted on a few issues on Libya.

“I will not hide the fact that I come here seeking wisdom and your experience as far as handling states is concerned. I am a great admirer of what you have achieved in Uganda, getting it to a peaceful nation. I would wish the same for Libya,” Al- Lafi said.`

Speaking later, President Museveni said Libya as a state was mishandled by foreign actors whom he said were ideologically bankrupt, pushing for identity rather than the needs of the people.

“I fought Gadaffi here from 1972-1979 when he intervened to support Amin because of their Islamic connection. That was not good. Fine Amin was Muslim, but why support him when he is killing us? On that note I gave him a zero and we fought him,” Museveni said.

The president said that despite fighting Gadaffi, the former Libyan President had a positive side which endeared him to African leaders, President Museveni inclusive.

“Gadaffi had a positive and negative side, on the positive aspect he believed in the unity of Libyan people and Africa at large. He emphasized the needs of the people and that is why when we took power, we came back to work with him,” he said.

“Peace is the same, hunger is the same, education is the same, why don’t we emphasize these, they are common to everyone. We should not emphasize what will cause division,” Museveni opined.

He called upon the leaders of Libya therefore to use this opportunity to win over the support of the Libyan people first through putting emphasis on their needs, then granting them an opportunity to take charge of their country in decision making through meaningful democratic elections.

“Spend more time winning your Libyan people, election is fair and strategic in terms of encouraging people to make peace rather than war and everyone should participate without conditions,” President Museveni said.

The president warned that pre-conditioned democracy can never achieve the goal of uniting people as it creates the same problems that previously existed.

“You can not say that these ones are pro-Gadaffi so they should not vote, or only these ones should participate, let everyone irrespective of their identity have a say. Just like we did here when we organised our first elections,” President Museveni said.

“I was fighting the father of Okello Oryem (Minister of State for Foreign Affairs), but later I had to approach him (Oryem) so we make peace, the children of Idi Amin are all with me now, so are their grandchildren. The children of Obote are in our government, we did not cast them out, that is how you bring peace,” he continued.

“Getting foreigners to fight their wars have spoilt Syria, Libya etc. Libya has got its owners. Let them elect whether they get bad people or not. It will be their mistake. Let people make their own mistakes do not impose mistakes of foreigners on them. So, I agree that elections are the best and the AU should encourage everybody,” he added.

Background

A couple of days ago, Abdullah Al- Lafi reiterated the council’s respect for political dialogue and adhering to the electoral time table in order to achieve aspirations of Libyans to hand over the leadership of the country to an agreed-upon elected president through democratic elections.

The elections are set for December and Al-Lafi has insisted that the path to building peace in Libya begins with respecting what the Libyans have agreed upon.

“We in the Presidential Council are serious and determined to make the files of national reconciliation and the unification of the military institution a success, in preparation for holding the elections on their specified date. Removing the danger of war from the country is one of our first responsibilities, which requires that all military forces be united under the umbrella of a civilian command,” he said.

“We have clear positions regarding the unification of the military institution, and the matter cannot be left in chaos or security disarray from any armed formations or procedures that are not subject to civilian authority.”