Letshego Uganda has contributed shs2 million to the Rotary Club of Namugongo to go towards the construction of an extension of a maternity ward at Kidongole Health centre 3 in Bukedea district.

The fully-fledged maternal extension will have 30 beds in efforts to save expectant mothers from deaths.

Speaking about the contribution Letshego Uganda CEO, Giles Aijukwe said over the years, they have partnered with the Uganda Rotary Club to take forward their corporate social responsibility program.

“We are delighted to be a part of this initiative. Maternal health and the general medical infrastructure in Uganda still pose a great challenge so through Rotary Club initiatives like this, we hope we can change the trajectory. The goal for us at Letshego is to ensure lives are positively transformed in everything we do; be it through our service/product offering or acts of compassion such as this,”Aijukwe said.

“At Letshego, our tagline- Improving Lives, is our pillar towards supporting sustainability efforts wholeheartedly. From the very beginning, it has been our mission to inspire the customers’ minds and hearts towards sustainability.”

Aijukwe noted that it is not just about the positive community impact but it’s really across their entire value chain that they serve to ensure they create a sustainable impact.

Kidongole Health Centre 3 covers 2 sub-counties and has a daily inflow of 22 pregnant mothers requiring antenatal assistance.

This is alongside another estimated number of between 100 and 200 outpatients and admission departments, daily seeking treatment for other general medical conditions.