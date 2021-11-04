Police have arrested two residents of Kisoro captured on a viral video allegedly indulging in acts of sex by the road in broad daylight.

The incident is said to have happened near Kisoro Central Pharmacy and Millennium house, on Tuesday morning.

The suspects have been identified as Hafashimana Paskari, a bicycle boda bada rider and Muhawenimana Colodine Mukamulenzi both from Kisoro district.

According to Kigezi Region Police spokesperson, IP Elly Maate, the two are in police detention for public nuisance.

“Our territorial Police in Kisoro has in custody Hafashimana Paskari, 29, a resident of Migeshi village in Rwaramba parish , a bicycle boda boda rider at Travellers hotel stage in Kisoro municipality and Muhawenimana Colodine Mukamulenzi of Nyakinama subcounty kisoro, District,” Maate said.

In the video which has since gone viral, the duo were seen getting involved in what appears to be street sex in an open area leaving onlookers and motorists in shock.

The video has been widely shared on social media with a section of Ugandans calling for arrest of the characters appearing in the video.

Now, according to Kigezi’s police mouthpiece, the duo are being held at Kisoro Central Police Station pending court trial.

“They will be charged in court with public nuisance due to their acts of annoyance to the public,” Maate said.