The government of Kenya has heightened its border security amid security threats in its neighbouring countries in the East African region, notably in Ethiopia.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Kenya’s Police Spokesperson, Bruno Isohi Shiosho, said the country had noted with concern recent security threats in the region.

Shiosho, said the Kenyan police needed to act up fast to prevent the effects of the crisis from spilling over to Kenya through the boarders.

“As an immediate neighbour to some of the affected countries, Kenya may be adversely impacted on the consequences of the events,” Shiaho said.

He said the National Police Services has heightened security and vigilance along the borders and in other critical areas.

Shiosho also advised Kenyan citizens to be vigilant and to practice caution in their surroundings.

“Suspected cases of undocumented aliens and unprocessed immigrants in the country should immediately reported to the nearest police stations,” he said.

The development comes hours after Kenya’s Neighbour, Ethiopia declared a nationwide state of emergency, as its battle with Tigrayan forces escalated in the Northern corridor.

“The Council of Ministers has a declared nationwide state of emergency effective Tuesday, November 2, 2021,” read a statement posted by state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate S.C. on its Twitter account.