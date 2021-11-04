Neighbouring Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta is among world leaders attending the UN climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. He took time off to tour the famousJohnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh.

The Johnnie Walker Princes Street is a multi-million-pound visitor attraction promoting Scotch whisky that recently opened in Edinburgh. While at the facility, Uhuru attended a meeting organised by Diageo with the Scottish Africa Business Association. He visited the establishment together with UK’s Secretary of State for International Trade to discuss water and agribusiness sustainability in Kenya and the broader Africa.

Diageo is big on supporting agribusiness in the region including in Uganda where many materials are locally sourced from local farmers around the country to aid in the processing of Diageo brands.

The tour of the facility, which followed the meeting, climaxed at the 1820 Rooftop Bar, which overlooks Edinburgh Castle. Here, Uhuru took a photo with a life-size statue of ‘Johnnie Walker” and was gifted a limited Blue Label edition of the whisky.

“I am happy to be here… especially that I get to be in this building,” said a jovial Uhuru.

The experience at Princes Street takes visitors on a personalised journey of flavour and discovery, which identifies unique flavours and tastes tailored to them as they learn about the fascinating 200-year-old journey of Johnnie Walker.

The eight-storey Princes Street is the centre piece in Diageo’s £185m investment into Scottish whisky tourism, which received over two million visitors last year.