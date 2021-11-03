Beer company, Uganda Breweries Limited has partnered with Buganda Kingdom to hold a mass Covid vaccination exercise aimed at driving the vaccination uptake among the population.

The event will be held at Bulange on between Saturday November 6 and Sunday November, 7 2021 from 9am to 5pm.

“Vaccination remains the strongest response to this pandemic and a full return to normal. Vaccination is the safest and most sustainable way to ensure we safeguard both the health and economic wellbeing of our people. I call upon all subjects of His Majesty to embrace vaccination and turn up in big numbers to Bulange on Saturday and Sunday and get vaccinated with ease,” Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga said on Tuesday.

He added that the vaccines are free and safe.

The event will provide several mobile vaccination stations in one location and will enable those who need to receive their first and second jabs to get them with ease as both Pfizer and Astra Zeneca doses will be available.

“Our priority is to increase accessibility to COVID-19 vaccines making it as safe and convenient as possible for people to get vaccinated. This is the only way to allow for full and safe reopening of the economy. We are honored to be able to work together with the Buganda Kingdom through this initiative to strengthen the public health response to the pandemic,” said Jackie Tahakanizibwa, the Corporate Relations Manager for Uganda Breweries Limited.

Over the past 2 months, UBL and Coca Cola have supported the scaling up of COVID-19 vaccines by extending mobile vaccination sites to bars, markets and public centers within the greater Kampala Metropolitan area.

The drive has also focused on public sensitization to drive awareness of the benefits of vaccination as a measure against the prevailing pandemic.

“Our target is to vaccinate as many people in Kampala as possible, effectively disseminating the available stock of vaccines to the population. This model has been tried globally and been proven to work. Several vaccination centres will be established within the venue and our Public Health team will deploy sufficient resources to ensure we are able to vaccinate as many people as possible during the day in a smooth and convenient manner,” said Dr. Daniel Okello, the KCCA Director for Public Health Services.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, total doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered stand at 3.1 million.

Government has set at least 4.8 million as the target in order to allow the safe and full reopening of the economy.

“Vaccination is a proven lifesaving public health intervention. We continue to encourage the public to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccines protect you from getting seriously ill and dying from COVID-19. In addition to vaccination, we appeal to the public to continue to adhere to the SOP’s in place,” Katikkiro Mayiga added.

The initiative compliments efforts by Uganda Breweries under the Bell Raising the Bar program, a USD 1 million fund established to prepare the hospitality industry for safe reopening by establishing health measures and providing essential training to boost their capacity to reopen their businesses under the respective national guidelines.

“Economic recovery remains hinged on vaccination that will enable easing of restrictions that are currently impacting business recovery,” Jackie Tahakanizibwa said.