Hajj Nsereko Mutumba

I would like to congratulate and at the same time thank everyone who put up stiff resistance against the attempted grabbing of the Nabisunsa Girls School land.

I particularly commend the school board of governors for not giving in to intimidation and bringing the issue to the attention of the president who ordered for the immediate cancellation of the overlapping title on the land and dispatched the minister of Lands, Judith Nabakooba to assure the school and the Muslim fraternity that Nabisunsa Girls’ School remains the rightful owner of Plot 562 in Banda.

Nabisunsa Girls School, a muslim founded school is one of the best and historical schools in Uganda whose record in promoting the (Muslim) girl child education is undisputed.

Therefore as a Muslim, a former parent of Nabisunsa girls School and lover of education, I give thumbs up to President Museveni and the First Lady Janet Museveni for not only coming to the rescue of another muslim-owned property, but for once again demonstrating their support for muslim education in Uganda.

May Allah reward them.

The author is a communications consultant