Ibrahim Nsimbe came off the bench to score the only goal of the game as BUL Bidco edged Mbarara City at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe on Saturday.

BUL were second best for spells in the game especially in the first half but turned the wave in the second half, finding a crucial breakthrough that sees them win back to back games.

Mbarara City are yet to win a game away to the Jinja Bulls, and showed intent to turn that around in the first half.

Their insistence on playing out from the back gave them an edge but they were lethargic in their execution of the final ball once they got into the final third.

The Ankole Lions had the best opportunity in the opening 45 minutes, their forwards Henry Kitegenyi and Jude Ssemugabi combining, but the latter failed to connect with Kitegenyi’s cross five yards infront of goal.

After seeing his team struggle to get a grasp of the game, Alex Isabirye rang the changes sending on Ibrahim Mugulusi after 46 minutes with Simon Peter Oketch and Nsimbe coming on at 62 minutes.

The trio changed the tide of the game instantly. Mugulusi had an opportunity from a cut back, but he put his shot over the cross bar.

Moments later, with is first touch of the game, Nsimbe struck for BUL,showing his predatory instincts to beat defender Karim Ramathan to Umar Mukobe’s cross and tap in at the near post.

Nsimbe almost had his brace, but glanced his header inches wide of the target before Oketch’s shot drew a fine stop from Muhammad Ssekeba.

Ssekeba would once again prove vital for Mbarara as he did well to rush off his line and thwart Oketch following a fast break from BUL late on.

The victory sees BUL rise into third on the table on nine points from four games, while Mbarara City drops into sixth position as the league takes its first break ahead of the international break.

KCCA held at Kavumba

KCCA FC’s dropped their first points this season as their perfect start to the season was halted following a 1-1 draw against Bright Stars.

At a soggy and drenched Kavumba, the Kasasiro Boys had early threats, rattling the cross bar from Davis Kasirye’s snap shot from outside the area after 28 minutes.

The hosts came back fighting and had goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan in a worry, however, the KCCA captain did well to keep his side level at the break.

Bright Stars took the lead after 50 minutes through captain Nelson Ssenkatuka’s header, but their advantage did not last as 12 minutes later, Ashiraf Mugume drew level with his third goal of the season.

Elsewhere, URA FC threw away a two goal lead in their 3-2 defeat to Arua Hill SC at the Barifa Stadium in Arua.

Kabon Livin on his return to his city of birth gave the Tax Collectors the lead after 29 minutes. Cromwell Rwothomio doubled their advantage in the 43rd minute.

But Sam Ssekamatte started a come back striking from a free kick at the stroke of half time. Three minutes into the second half, Ssekamatte completed his brace and drew his side level in the game.

Two minutes later, Alfred Leku completed the come back with his second goal in consecutive games as the Leopards held on for three points that sees them rise into fourth on seven points.

At Kitende, Halid Lwaliwa scored the only goal of the game to ensure his side returned to winning ways as Vipers SC edged Onduparaka FC 1-0.

Police FC suffered a late blow as they were condemned to their fifth consecutive defeat of the season. Former Police defender Deus Bukenya put Express in the lead after only 13 minutes, but Juma Balinya levelled in the 32nd minute.

However, the Cops crumbled deep into added time as Express walked away with three points thanks to George Ssenkaaba’s strike.

Meanwhile, Gadaffi FC came from two goals down to draw 2-2 away to UPDF at the Bombo Barracks Grounds.