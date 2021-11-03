Non-Governmental Organisations(NGOs) have been asked to desist from fighting with government but rather find ways of working together.

“We need to learn how to work with government without losing our identity. No company, business or civil society will ever be able to thrive without working with the sitting government. Don’t bash government or other strategic partners,” said Anthony Esenu, the Member of Parliament for Kapelebyong County.

Esenu was on Wednesday speaking during a breakfast meeting on civic space and compliance to NGO regulations in Uganda organized by Educations Advocacy with A Difference (EAWAD) platform at Fairway hotel.

The NRM leaning legislator urged NGOs to always do an assessment of their potential stakeholders to see how well to relate with them in order to avid conflicts that sometimes lead to closure like it happened recently.

“The law gives government authority to run the country and not understanding it creates problems for you. Don’t bash or fight government and other strategic partners. When you stand in the media, be wise on the words you choose. Don’t fight government. Any government that comes to power will do all it takes to consolidate it,” he said.

“As civil society, understand that no government in power will allow what they consider a political threat. You must have it in mind that the way you carry out your activities should not be suspicious for government to think it is seeking to overthrow it. Or else prepare your backs because government in power will come for you.”

MP Esenu on the other side urged NGOs to be transparent and open to government by laying out their programs and this way, they will operate freely.

Responding to the same, Michael Abonekaa lawyer and an activist said government has used the “blanket” of fighting it to close down on civic space and NGOs in the country.

“Let government come out to name the organisations it thinks are fighting it other than a blanket statement that every NGO is funding terrorism activities or is being used by foreigners. I will be happy if government can successfully prosecute an NGO for financing terrorism or being used by foreigners,” Aboneka said.

The lawyer however underscored the role played by NGOs in the development of the country that he said ought not to be overlooked by government.

“Let every party be transparent to see how we go forward but not closing them and then ask them to come to kneel before you before reopening them. Let’s do things in accordance with the law Did government warn these NGOs on how to rectify the said issues? How did the NGO bureau come up with the recommendation of closing them,” he said.

“Closing NGOs is closing civic space because one of the areas of civic space is the areas to association. The selective application of closing NGOs is questionable.”

According to Patrick Kaboyo, the technical advisor for EAWAD, the platform is meant to bring together all NGOs to find ways of how to work together but also advocate for the reopening of those closed by government.

“We have started a journey to ensure government sits on a round table to listen to the closed NGOs and reopen them. We shall table the report from this dialogue before officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs for redress,”Kaboyo said.

He however noted that whereas there might be some “bad apples” among the NGOs, big number of them are good and that government should consider reopening the closed NGOs.

“I cant rule out that some(NGOs) involve themselves in politics but they have now learnt a lesson with their closure. There is need to work together with government to take the country forward.”

The comments come on the backdrop of 54 NGOs that government closed in August for among others failure to comply with legislation covering their activities, including operating with expired permits, failing to file accounts or failing to register with the authorities.