Kenya will seek the extradition of a British soldier accused of killing a Kenyan woman nine years ago.

Defence Minister Eugene Wamalwa told a parliamentary committee that the UK government had promised full cooperation.

Mr Wamalwa said the body of 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru was discovered after British soldiers training in Kenya had left the country.

A UK government delegation is currently in the country holding talks with their Kenyan counterparts, but have refused all interview requests by the BBC.

Mr Wamalwa told MPs on Tuesday that he had read an inquest report which concluded that Wanjiru was killed by British soldiers on Kenyan soil.

He added that the Kenyan government had contacted the UK after Monday’s statement by the head of police that the case had been reopened.

Mr Wamalwa also said he had secured the assurance of the British government that those wanted in connection with the killing, who he said are known, would be delivered to Kenya to face trial.

