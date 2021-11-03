The People’s Front for Transition (PFT) headed by the opposition behemoth, Dr. Kizza Besigye has launched a red front agenda that includes over 10 points which is meant to achieve a political transition.

PFT is a political coalition that brings together several political parties and activists aimed at causing political change in Uganda.

While presenting the points of the transition agenda in Kampala, Besigye argued the transition would be achieved through ensuring rule of law, restoring and respecting the constitution, national healing and reconciliation among others.

“Sometimes the debate we hear why we aren’t uniting. We must unite when we have a clear and similar understanding of the problem. We unite because we understand the problem. We unite when we have a clear and similar understanding on how the problem will go away,” he said.

Besigye noted that restoring the livelihood of Ugandans is key on the agenda, noting that the time for making speeches has ended.

“If there is somebody who thinks that we are maybe jumping the gun, we should just find ways of talking to Museveni still, how shall you persuade that person to unite with us? We don’t need to fight for leadership positions but unite together for change,” he stated.

The secretary general of the agenda, Michael Mabikke, noted that they will first of all formulate the transitional government of national unity that will lead the country for four years as they prepare the presidential and parliamentary general elections to transfer power to the people.

The front will next week start a nationwide mobilisation in Western Uganda.