UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned world leaders at the COP26 climate summit that earth risks losing the climate change fight, if leaders don’t act to prevent global heating from surpassing a critical threshold.

The U.K. is hosting U.N.-brokered climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland in what has been described as humanity’s last and best chance to secure a livable future.

Countries across the world are battling climate catastrophes, ranging from drought to floods to different weather patterns. These are now meeting in Glasgow, to forge a way forward.

The Cop26 climate conference, the long-awaited summit is seen as one of the important diplomatic meetings in history.

World leaders made their way to the conference this afternoon to kickstart the climate talks.

In the opening ceremony U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sounded a strong warning to his counterparts, asking them to ‘act now.’

‘’Humanity has long since run down the clock to climate change, it is one minute to midnight on that doomsday clock, and we need to act now. If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it’ll be too late for our children to do so, tomorrow,’’ Boris said.

The United Nations secretary general, António Guterres, criticised the world’s leaders for failure to rein in global warming.

‘’The science is clear, we know what to do. First we must keep the goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius alive. This requires great ambition on mitigation and the immediate concrete action to reduce global emissions by 4% by 2030,’’ António Guterres urged.

The COP26 summit, which formally opened on Sunday and runs till November 12th, comes six years after the landmark Paris Agreement was signed by nearly 200 countries to limit rising global temperatures before they get to an irreversible stage.

To have any chance of capping global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius, all countries need to commit and act by halving greenhouse gas emissions in the next 8 years and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.