With Christmas just seven weeks away, Stanbic Bank Uganda has announced exciting offers on unsecured personal loans effectively activating the festive mood among customers.

Officials said in a statement that the promotional offer runs until the end of the year.

With interest rates on offers starting from as low as 16% subject to terms and conditions, customers are being given long repayment-periods of up to 72 months for unsecured advances to salary earners, 10 years for land financing and up to twenty years for home purchase.

“After a tough year that saw many Ugandans spend their savings as they stayed home due to Covid-19, our offer is to really facilitate our customers to celebrate life as they prepare for opportunities in the coming year,” said Sam Mwogeza, the head consumer and high net worth at Stanbic Bank.

The bank’s festive menu offers asset financing deals that can be quickly applied for and granted within minutes, at hugely discounted rates through the bank’s digital and mobile banking platforms as well as branches across the country.

Offers include land, home improvement or purchase, vehicle and other assets’ financing deals that are available to both current customers with a loan and those without.

The bank said for customers who do not have pending loan offers, the normal loan process will be followed; this also applies for secured loans such as vehicle, land, and home loans.

The festive menu also allows top-ups for customers who are eligible, based on the time of need for the facility.

Mwogeza said all existing salaried and self-employed customers have been pre-approved for various credit segments based on different lending parameters.