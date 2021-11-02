President Museveni yesterday made a stopover along Entebbe Road to chat and engage with his ‘long time’ little friends.

The president was on his way to Entebbe State House for the Monday cabinet meeting when he made a planned stop to engage with ‘his friends’, most of them aged between 2- 10 years old.

The president has a particular history with these children whom he continuously referred to as Bazukulu and they, in turn, called his Jajja.

In recent days, the bond between the two parties has grown, with the Bazukulu always singing songs for him as the convoy approaches Bwebajja, their residence.

The Bazukulu chant “bye Jajja, bye Jajja” while waving happily to President Museveni who has had his convoy reduce speed greatly at this point so he can have a non-verbal communication with them many times.

He waves back, smiles for them, and gives them a thumbs up.

On this specific occasion, President Museveni had a gift for his unsuspecting friends, and as usual, as the convoy cut speed to their chants, he got out, and moved towards them, beckoning them to come to him.

President Museveni thanked them for being good children and said he had something for them.

Each of the children was given a gift hamper.

“Thank you so much Jajja, God bless you,” the children said in unison.

President Museveni elated, told them the children he had brought them another friend, their grandmother “Maama” Janet Museveni, the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports.

The First Lady was received with wild ululations from the children and the couple stood before the children for a moment before returning to their car.