The National Drug Authority (NDA) has warned that men currently using the erectile dysfunction drug dubbed M-Magix Coffee could face death amongst other consequences because it has been adulterated.

In a statement from the NDA Public Relations Manager Abiaz Rwamwiri, the Authority undertook a laboratory analysis of the M-Magix Cofee samples picked from the market and results confirmed that the product is filled with sildenafil citrate.

sildenafil citrate is a drug for erectile dysfunction which must be used on minimal prescription by medical personnel as it has side effects which include abdominal pains, respiratory and heart problems, renal failure, sometimes leading to coma or death.

“The public is strongly warned against using M-Magix Coffee and NDA hereby directs all pharmacies, drug shops, supermarkets, and general merchandise shops to stop sale or stocking of the product,” a statement from NDA reads in part.

NDA also directed the importer of the product to stop henceforth.