Police in Kenya have been ordered to re-open the case of a young woman who was allegedly killed by a British soldier in 2012.

The Kenyan Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, said he’d given instructions to compile all available evidence and witness accounts to ensure the case can be concluded in court.

He urged the British government to collaborate with the investigation.

Last month, British media reported a soldier had confessed to killing Agnes Wanjiru, 21, whose body was found in a septic tank two months after she’d disappeared near a British army camp in the town of Nanyuki.

Source: BBC