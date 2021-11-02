The judiciary has said they are stuck with over shs26 billion unclaimed refundable bail fees by a number of people who previously had cases in courts of law.

“As at June,30,201, the balance carried forward in both unclaimed bail deposits and security deposits from the judiciary was shs26 billion,” said the Judiciary Chief Registar, Sarah Langa.

When a person is given a cash bail, they must deposit that amount of money in the bank as security to ensure they don’t ump bail and the money is supposed to be refunded after the conclusion of the case of if the state loses interest in the matter.

This means that even if one is convicted of a case, the money they deposited as security in order to be granted bail must be refunded to them.

However, according to the Judiciary Chief Registrar, whereas the bail cash is refundable, many people don’t claim it.

Process

Langa explained that for one to get a refund of the bail money, they must write to the court that granted them bail, attach the original bail bond form got from court, the receipt issued by court, original URA acknowledgement receipt (where applicable) and the court would then order for a refund.

The cashier of the court then prepares a requisition for the refund with documents addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the Judiciary but the requisition is signed and submitted by the head of the station.

The Permanent Secretary then directs the refund to go directly to the account of the applicant.

“As long as all the necessary documentation is in order, bail refund should take seven days from the time the application is lodged at the office of the Permanent Secretary,”Langa said.

She however explained that bail money refund is only for those whose cases have either been disposed of or the state has lost interests but have not absconded or jumped bail.