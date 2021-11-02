The Gomba district Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) chairperson, George Abigaba on Monday ditched his party to join the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Abigaba, who was in company of Gomba District Woman MP Sylivia Nayebare, was welcomed by NRM’s director in charge of mobilisation, Rosemary Seninde at the party’s secretariat on Kyadondo road.

Commenting on his decision, Abigaba said he converted to the ruling party due to its ‘clear-headed’ ideology compared to the opposition parties.

“Our founder and leader has abandoned the party and every member seems to be doing their own things. Today, Besigye and his camp are in politics of red card and this has no strategy and sense of direction,” Abigaba remarked.

Rosemary Seninde, while welcoming Abigaba, said the NRM door is open to whoever wants to join the movement due to its ‘clear’ ideology.

“Since you have been a great mobiliser in the opposition, I urge you to work with NRM leaders in Gomba to grow and expand our support,” Seninde told the convert,

She added that it is this ideology which has enabled the party to grow stronger by day.

Hon Sylivia Nayebare thanked Seninde for her warm reception and pledged to support Abigaba and other party leaders in implementing the party manifesto to secure the people’s future.