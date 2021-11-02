Christian lawyers under their umbrella organization Uganda Christian Lawyers Fraternity (UCLF) have been urged to conduct their profession based on biblical ethics.

The call was made by Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny Dollo at the UCLF memorial lecture to honour their founding president Charles Owor.

Owor was the first president of Uganda Christian Lawyers Fraternity serving as UCLF’s founding president from 1986 to 2000 when he died.

Owiny-Dollo spoke of Owor, as an icon of legal aid who stood for the truth.

“A dedicated servant of God who carried out his practice in a way that glorified God. As a leader, Charles Owor, spoke fearlessly about the issues that affected the people he led as Constituent Assembly delegate, pushing for justice and leadership that served the people,” Owiny-Dollo said.

Owiny Dollo also admitted that there is corruption in the judiciary and called for thorough investigation to get rid of the vice.

He said: “There is corruption in the judiciary. I am quick to accept it. Because I will be living in denial to say no but we need to investigate, to examine what category of people are involved in corruption in the judiciary. We would give meaning to his function honouring a great Christian lawyer by practicing law in a way that would make him proud.”

He urged the Christian lawyers to use their fraternity to combat the malpractices taking place in the legal system.