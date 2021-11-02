Barclays boss Jes Staley is “shell-shocked, angry and upset” at the conclusion of a probe into his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein which has led to his sudden exit from the bank.
Insiders close to Mr Staley said he was surprised by City regulators’ findings.
They have been investigating if Mr Staley’s links with the dead financier were closer than first thought.
Barclays said it had been made aware of the conclusions of the probe and “Mr Staley’s intention to contest them”.
At the heart of Mr Staley’s departure is apparently a perceived inconsistency between his account to his own board of his relationship with Epstein and evidence seen by the regulators.
Mr Staley insists that while Epstein was an important client of JP Morgan, where Mr Staley worked for a number of years and as such they were in contact regularly, their dealings were well within the grounds that could be described as professional.
The BBC understands the regulator took the view that the volume and tone of the emails between the two suggested a closer relationship than the purely professional. But Barclays has stated that the report makes no findings that Mr Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Epstein’s crimes.
Source: BBC
