Buzz Events, the organizers of the Buzz Teenz awards have today released a list of categories for this year’s event and consequently started the nomination process. and that has marked the start of the nomination process.

The awards meant to see teenagers celebrate their peers, idols and businesses that influence them in positve ways on top of the rich entertainment value will be held for their 15th year on December, 19.

According to officials from the company, nominations are open on their website and will close on November, 19.

” The four most nominated personalities and entities in each category will be announced on November 19 to move on to the voting phase. Voting will start on November, 2o, 2021 leading to the grand finale on December 19,”Buzz Events said.

The company said a total of 20 categories will be competed in during this year’s awards.

According to organisers, the Nxt big thing award has been introduced to reward a talent that hasnt broke out yet but is already recognised by fellow peers.

“Nxt big thing is that one who is looking for a big break but they have traction just waiting for their big break,” the organisers said.

Another new category introduced is the TikToker to reward a teenager who creates content and has build massive audiences on TikTok.

“There’s already been debate of who is the hottest TikToker and what better way to settle this argument than put it to a Buzz Teenz award vote.”

The new categories will also see audience nominate a TikTok song challenge that is the best for them.

Buzz Teenz Awards 2021 Categories