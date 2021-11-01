MultiChoice Uganda has kicked off its festivities with new and exciting offers and packages for its GOtv and DStv customers.

The pay TV service provider has introduced the GOtv Supa bouquet which will cater for families looking to bond over entertainment and TV time.

The GOtv Supa bouquet will have a wide variety of select channels from GOtv Lite to GOtv Max with lifestyle, entertainment shows.

Ugandans will be able to watch channels like: Honey TV, Africa Magic Urban​, Pearl Magic Prime, Akwaaba Magic, WWE, TL Novelas, Novela Magic​, Mambo Moto, ROK, Kix, Food Network, Nick JNR, Nick Toons​ and Boomerang.

Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications manager MultiChoice Uganda said: “December is around the corner and we all know what that means. At MultiChoice Uganda we value family time and at the same acknowledge the fact that each Ugandan uses the festive season to catch up with the different shows they missed watching.”

She said when the GOtv Supa bouquet goes live on 1st November our GOtv customers from Lite to Supa will note the addition of Baba TV from GOtv Lite.

She said Novella Magic and Maisha Magic Poa is available from GOtv Value while GOtv Plus is being beefed up with Mambo Moto and The Food Network.

Semanda noted that DStv customers will also enjoy a variety of shows ranging from lifestyle and entertainment, sports, current affairs as they bonded with their loved ones.

“We love to start off the festive season early and in November we roll out our DStv festive content. You will begin to see Christmas themed movies and shows, our soccer content will keep you entertained with the various leagues we have running at the moment, we are bringing you new lifestyle channels like ME on channel 115. As we wind up 2021, we have done everything to bring you some of the best content that we know you and your family will bond over,” she said.

The entry fees of GOtv and DStv have been dropped to Shs 25,000 and Shs 79,000 respectively.