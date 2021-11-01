Security has said the suicide bomber believed to have died in the attack on a Swift Safaris bus last week had been trained in suicide missions by the ADF terrorist group.

In an attack on Monday evening, a bomb blast targeting a Swift Safaris bus left one person dead and another dead in an incident that happened at Lungala in Mpigi district along the Kampala-Masaka highway.

Security has since said the deceased was a suicide bomber who targeted over 50 passengers in the bus.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the deceased identified as Isaac Matovu also known as Muzafaru had been trained by the ADF in carrying out suicide attacks.

“We have since established that Matovu was trained as a suicide bomber by ADF. In Butambala where he hailed, his behaviour was weird and was one time left lonely after the death of his brother in an accident,”Enanga said.

The Police spokesperson said that security believes that many other youths were indoctrinated by the ADF group into carrying out suicide attacks and warned the public to be vigilant.

“We believe there could be other suicide bombers still at large. The public should be vigilant towards people with weird behaviours like putting on heavy jackets during hot days, those who look nervous especially in the midst of security personnel among other characteristics.”

48 arrested

The Police spokesperson revealed that joint operations by the Joint Anti-Terrorism task force(JATT), Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI), Internal Security Organisaton(ISO) and Crime Intelligence in the past one week since the two separate bomb attacks have led to the arrest of 48 suspects believed to have a connection to the attacks.

“The arrests will help us get more information about the attacks but also a positive step in fighting the terror cells. The arrest will give us more information on all people involved in the bomb attacks,”Enanga said.

He noted that the operations targeted individuals and sleeper cells belonging to the ADF.