A new university with emphasis on “agri-preneurship” courses and vocational education has re-opened its doors today after the relaxation of the lockdown measures.

Kentim University which is located along Kyanja road in Kampala will teach a range of small courses ranging from cattle rearing to chili sauce making to wine making to pasture and fodder management.

The promoters of the university told Nile Post that they came up after realising that many traditional universities had ignored many of these courses yet they can empower someone to start an income generating project.

Most universities emphasise theory yet the world is changing. Today’s youths need practical skills to survive in this fast evolving world,” one of the officials of the university said.

The courses will cost between Shs 300,000 and Shs 520,000.

The courses

Yoghurt making as a business

Description: Dairy farmers, Dairy Co-operative societies, entrepreneurs, Youth and women groups, Working corporates who want to supplement their incomes and Workers preparing to retire.

Tomato/Chili sauce making as a business

Description: Agri-preneurs, Tomato & Chilli farmers ,Youth and Women groups,Co-oprative societies, Working corporates who want to supplement their incomes and Workers preparing to retire.

Nursery Bed management

Description: (Mango,Orange,Ovacado,Pine,Eucalyptus and other assorted tree seedling) Working corporates who want to supplement their incomes, Workers preparing to retire and Agri-preneurs.

Candle making as a business

Description: Youth, Agri-preneurs, co-operative societies, Bee keepers.

Rabbit farming as a business

Description: Holiday makers,Agri-preneurs,Co-oprative societies, Youth and Women groups, Extension workers, Farm workers & managers and Rabbit Farm owners.

Farm records Management

Description: Farm workers & managers and Farm owners interested in learning manual and computer FRM programs.

Sauna and Steam bath management

Description: Youth and other entrepreneurs

Chocolate making as a business

Description: Agri-preneurs, Dairy & Cocoa Co-operative societies ,Youth and Women groups, Working corporates to supplement incomes, Working corporates who want to supplement their incomes and Workers preparing to retire.

Jam making as a business

Description: Holiday makers, Agri-preneurs, Fruit farmers ,Youth and Women groups,Co-oprative societies (Mango, Oranges ,Pawpaw farmers)

Wine making as a business

Description: Agri-preneurs, Fruits farmers ,Youth and Women groups,Co-oprative societies, Working corporates who want to supplement their incomes and Workers preparing to retire.

Pasture and Fodder Management

Description: Beef, Dairy co-operative societies, farmers, Extension workers, Farm workers & managers and Farm owners.

Milking and Milk handling

Description: Dairy co-operative societies, Dairy farmers, Milk traders, Milk processors, Extension workers, Farm workers & managers, Farm owners.

Poultry farming as a business

Description: Agri-preneurs,Co-oprative societies, Youth and Women groups, Holiday makers, Extension workers, Farm workers & managers and Poultry Farm owners (Local,Kroiler,Parent,Layer & Broilers) Working corporates who want to supplement their incomes and Workers preparing to retire.

Massage and Health club management

Description: Youth and other entrepreneurs

Ice cream making as a business

Description: Dairy farmers, Dairy Co-operative societies, Agri-preneurs, Youth, Working corporates to supplement incomes Working corporates who want to supplement their incomes, Workers preparing to retire.

Hydroponic fodder production as a business

Description: Agri-preneurs, Dairy, Beef, Poultry, piggery, Fish and poultry farmers and Youth.

IMO technology as a business

Description: Youth, Pig farmers,Agri-preneurs,pig farmers’ co-opratives,Extension workers.