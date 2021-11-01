The Minister for Security, Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi has said that by winning a petition that challenged his election as Rujumbura County Member of Parliament, justice has been served.

The High Court in Kabale on Monday afternoon dismissed with costs, a petition by FDC’s Fred Turyamuhweza Tumuheirwe who had accused Muhwezi of voter bribery, intimidation and ballot stuffing.

In his judgment, Justice Phillip Odoki ruled that Tumuheirwe’s arguments didn’t pass both quantitative and qualitative tests that would warrant the overturning of the election.

Speaking shortly after the judgment, Muhwezi said he was not surprised by the outcome of the petition since it was always going to reflect the will of the people.

“I am happy justice has been served. We told court truth and justice has been done. I am not surprised because I was sure of overwhelming support got during the election and I thank court for making the correct decision,”Muhwezi said.

Muhwezi said having won in the five sub-counties and two town councils that make up Rujumbura, including in the backyard of his opponent, it was not a secret that he was convincingly trounced FDC’s Turyamuhweza.

He however noted that time for politics is now done and it is time to work for the electorates.

“The court has confirmed what I and the people of Rujumbura know very well that I am their representative. Let us now put politics behind us and concentrate on the transformation of our society,” he said.

Rukutana returns after over 20 years

In the case, the Security Minister was represented by Mwesigwa Rukutana and Company Advocates alongside three other law firms.

The case was the first handled by the former deputy Attorney General since he returned to private practice after over 20 years in government.

“I want to say as team we are very happy but not excited. We argued the case very well and knew we knew the outcome of the case because of the way we argued it,” Rukutana said.

“We demonstrated to court that the alleged malpractice was never committed but we also knew that the petitioner had lost the election and was only using the petition as a scapegoat,”Rukutana said.