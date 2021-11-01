Former opposition leader, Dr Kizza Besigye has said that Uganda has only managed to contain Covid-19 by God’s grace, since the government is only planning on how to ‘steal’ from its citizens.

Besigye said that while other countries are planning for their economies’ revival, President Museveni is only focused on how to build a wall around himself by doubling taxes.

Besigye made these remarks while appearing on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze.

“Other countries are planning, we have no plan. The only plan we have is to steal our money. Trillions of money were taken to State House from the Covid-19 money for classified expenditure, and the public kept quiet,” Besigye said.

Besigye said for any government that cares about its people, the first step would have been to help citizens access funds, which is not the case for Uganda.

“Someone is emerging out of a crisis, and your first step is doubling taxes. Social security is going down as we build repressive security,” Besigye said.

Besigye said Ugandans have only lived this far by God’s grace, because government had no plan in place to help them survive and recover from the brunt of the pandemic.

“We live by the Grace of God. I think God has been gracious to Africa. The fact that we are a young continent, Covid-19 affects the elderly. We survived by default,” he said.

He said those who say that he is always criticising government should tell him whether what he is saying is true or not.