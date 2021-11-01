The Court of Appeal is set to handle 79 civil appeals in two sessions which are scheduled to take place in Kampala starting today, November 1, 2021 and will last for one month.

Justices including Fredrick Martin Egonda-Ntende, Muzamiru Kibeedi and Christopher Gashirabake will preside over one session whereas another panel of three comprising of Justices; Elizabeth Musoke, Catherine Bamugemereire and Stephen Musota will handle the other session.

The court’s registrar, Susan Kanyange, explained that 39 cases are cause-listed for the Justice Egonda-Ntende led panel and 40 appeals for Justice Elizabeth Musoke led panel.

Among the cases cause-listed is that of advocate Paul Wanyoto Mugoya who is seeking remedies from Sgt Oumo Joshua and another over derogable rights.

In another appeal, Justice Anup Singh Choudry wants the court to intervene in a matter against National Water and Sewerage Corporation over negligence.

The court registrar says these sessions are part of the court’s plan on dealing with backlog as well as delivering timely justice.

She disclosed that in the months of August and September, the court completed and delivered judgments in 171 matters.