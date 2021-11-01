Ugandan climate activists, through their umbrella association of Fridays For Future Uganda, have urged government to integrate climate education in the school curriculum.

These said that most Ugandans are climate change illiterates, which has affected efforts aimed at responding to the effects of the climate crisis.

The activists made these remarks on Friday, while launching their report to Ugandan representatives who are attending the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, COP26.

These handed their report to the Ministry of Water and Environment Climate Change Commissioner, Margaret Mwebesa and Jules-Armand Aniambossou, who is the French Ambassador to Uganda.

Hilda Flavia Nakabuye, who is the founder of Fridays for Future Uganda said: “Climate literate people will be better prepared to respond to the effects of climate crisis.”

Nakabuye wants climate education integrated in both the primary and secondary school curriculum, so that the country can raise a generation of climate literate citizens.

Nambulime Vanessa, a 15 year old climate activist under the same organisation added that leaders going to COP26 should negotiate for them a future where they will not have to worry about the dying planet.

“Negotiate an environment which is free from plastic pollution and fumes, demand climate justice without any fear and because we deserve it and it is our right,” Nambulime said.

She said at times, she wonders if she has a future, having witnessed first hand the effects of climate change and watching children her age being displaced by floods and landslides.

The activists also urged Ugandan representatives at the COP26 and government to put in place a Climate Youth Council, saying that there is currently no structured youth leadership on climate action in the country.

They also want an inter-ministry climate action committee that will support youth ecopreneurship, protect environmental defenders among other things.

COP26, is the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference.

It will run in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom, from October 31 to November 12 2021, under the co-presidency of the United Kingdom and Italy.