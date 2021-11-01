CEVA Logistics continues to expand itsFORPATIENTShealthcare logistics customer base, as they recently transported COVID-19 vaccines from China to Uganda thanks to its temperature-sensitive logistics solutions.

The shipment of 700,000 doses of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine was transported from Beijing Capital International Airport to Entebbe International Airport for the Ugandan Ministry of Health.

The CEVA team provided the quick response and reliable solution that the ministry needed to transport the 21 pallets of vaccines. With a challenging spot airfreight market, CEVA was able to secure the needed routing and timing to transport the cargo safely and efficiently.

CEVA International’s Uganda branch is headed by Christopher Sedakasi.

Transporting the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine requires a cold chain custody between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius throughout transport and storage in order to safeguard vaccine integrity. CEVA provides leading visibility and monitoring solutions through embedded location and temperature IoT devices.

CEVA Logistics, a global expert in healthcare and pharmaceutical logistics

In healthcare and pharmaceutical markets, CEVA serves more than 500 healthcare and life science companies globally, more than 50 healthcare contract logistics operations worldwide and 20 of the top 30 medical device supply chains.

“Our healthcare customers, like the Ugandan Ministry of Health, are looking for transport options that keep the end patient in mind. Individuals receiving COVID-19 vaccinations should not have to worry about the reliability of their dose. That’s our job, which is why behind every shipment, we see a patient,” says Niels Van Namen, executive vice president of CEVA’s Global Healthcare Sector.