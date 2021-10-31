The Uganda Woodball national team will aim at achieving double success in Kenya at both the second Africa Woodball Championship and the 5th Kenya International Woodball Championship.

The two events will run concurrently at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology in Nairobi between November 3-8, 2021.

Over 40 players and officials will represent the country at the two meetings in Nairobi, with eight of those representing the country in the African championship which marks the first international competition for the team since 2019.

“Today is special because we send off a team to the Africa Woodball Championship and Kenya International Woodball Open,” Woodball Federation Patron Prof. Eriabu Lugujjo said in his brief as the team was flagged off.

“Uganda is a pioneer country for Woodball on the African continent. It is unfortunate that we have not been able to take more than the eight athletes due to the financial constraints and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We are going into this event as the defending champions having won the first event in 2019. But we are confident that we shall make it happen (in Kenya),” Lugujjo added.

“Our athletes will compete in both the Stroke and Fairway competition, so we expect the team to defend this title considering the quality of the players we have lined up.”

“I therefore congratulate the heroes that have been selected out of the many competitors. I wish the team all the best in Nairobi,” he continued.

Uganda is the defending champions of the Africa Woodball Championship, and their defence will be led by Atamba Onesmus who will captain the eight-player squad for the competition.

MUBS’ Mulindwa Ronald, Muwanguzi Israel, Kedi Thomas will be the other male competitors while Mukoova Joan, Nalubega Joyce, Mukooya Florence and Birungi Christine are the female competitors on the team.

They will be assisted by three coaches including head coach Enabu Erick, Luwedde Shanaaz Woodball Federation’s 2nd Vice President who will double as the team manager and Agaba Julius.

Uganda will come up against nations like hosts Kenya, Burundi, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, DR Congo, South Sudan, Rwanda and Ethiopia.

The largest participation from Uganda will be at the Kenya International open where up to seven clubs and a up to four individuals have sent participants.

Boon Banna Association, MUBS, Lwengo District Woodball team, UNEB Woodball team, Bank of Uganda, Ndejje University, Stroke Woodball Club, Bugema University have all facilitated teams for the open.

For the individual entries, Walubembo Fazil will play in the senior category, Ssemakula Mukiibi and William Osire Likirat will compete from the corporate category while Martha Kisakye will compete among the youth.