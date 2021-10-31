Former Uganda Cranes captain was the saviour of the day as Mamelodi Sundowns beat Cape Town City to win their eighth MTN8 title.
With the game ending 1-1 in normal time, the teams proceeded to the penalty shootout where the 36-year-old Ugandan further demonstrated he is still the best man in between the sticks on the continent.
The dramatic shootout saw Sundowns go ahead for a third time but it was Onyango who handed them the title when he saved Cape Town City captain, Thamsanqa Mkhize‘s final kick of the game to ensure it ended 3-2.
He had earlier saved penalties by
The Ugandan goalkeeper was also voted man of the match.
“I dedicate this win to the goalkeeping department, to Kennedy Mweene who started this journey, goalkeeping coach and my other goalkeepers. We made it guys” Onyango tweeted later.
By saving five penalties, the feat meant that the2016 African Player of the Year based in Africa has saved the most number of penalties ever for a Premier Soccer League goalkeeper in a top eight final shootout.
Past MTN8 winners
2008: Kaizer Chiefs
2009: Golden Arrows
2010: Orlando Pirates
2011: Orlando Pirates
2012: Moroka Swallows
2013: Platinum Stars
2014: Kaizer Chiefs
2015: Ajax Cape Town
2016: Bidvest Wits
2017: SuperSport
2018: Cape Town City
2019: SuperSport
2020: Orlando Pirates
2021: Mamelodi Sundowns
