Former Uganda Cranes captain was the saviour of the day as Mamelodi Sundowns beat Cape Town City to win their eighth MTN8 title.

With the game ending 1-1 in normal time, the teams proceeded to the penalty shootout where the 36-year-old Ugandan further demonstrated he is still the best man in between the sticks on the continent.

The dramatic shootout saw Sundowns go ahead for a third time but it was Onyango who handed them the title when he saved Cape Town City captain, Thamsanqa Mkhize‘s final kick of the game to ensure it ended 3-2.

He had earlier saved penalties by

The Ugandan goalkeeper was also voted man of the match.

“I dedicate this win to the goalkeeping department, to Kennedy Mweene who started this journey, goalkeeping coach and my other goalkeepers. We made it guys” Onyango tweeted later.

By saving five penalties, the feat meant that the2016 African Player of the Year based in Africa has saved the most number of penalties ever for a Premier Soccer League goalkeeper in a top eight final shootout.

Past MTN8 winners

2008: Kaizer Chiefs

2009: Golden Arrows

2010: Orlando Pirates

2011: Orlando Pirates

2012: Moroka Swallows

2013: Platinum Stars

2014: Kaizer Chiefs

2015: Ajax Cape Town

2016: Bidvest Wits

2017: SuperSport

2018: Cape Town City

2019: SuperSport

2020: Orlando Pirates

2021: Mamelodi Sundowns