When it comes to marriage, many young men will tell you that they want to marry Godly women, but one would ask, when does one become a child of God?,

What does it mean to be a woman of God and how can one identify a woman of God’s character?

To begin with, one has to understand what the word character means before.

According to the dictionary, character is the mental and moral qualities distinctive of an individual.

Suzan Namukasa, a resident of Kyebando while defining character she said that, “it is the fundamental root of who the person is.”

“Circumstances may change financially, looks or appearances fade over time but character is something that endures over time. Therefore, a person of good character is an inspiration,” she said.

This takes us straight to the question: When does one become a woman of God?

According to scriptures, becoming a woman of God happens through a saving relationship with Jesus Christ.

“When we trust in Jesus for salvation, we become new creations,” said Bishop Solomon Mukono of Kamwokya Church of God.

Mukono explained that one after getting saved, God gives her His Holy Spirit which transforms her.

So simply put, a woman of God is a woman who has been saved by Jesus Christ and who submits to the work of the Holy Spirit in her.

A woman can act in such a way that she convinces all those around her that she is a woman of God and still not be one. But what are the qualities of a woman of God practically?

A woman with God’s character is identified by her ways.

In Philippians 4:6-7, Paul instructs Christians not to be anxious about anything, but in every situation by prayer and petition with thanksgiving, to present their requests to God.

“And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus,” reads the verse.