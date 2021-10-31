Express FC and Vipers SC produced a scintillating classic encounter at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium, as the reigning champions came for a goal down to lead before failing to hold on to draw 2-2

The champions’ start to the season has been something short of disastrous, collecting three points from their opening three games and have coach Wasswa Bbosa suspended for improper conduct, but on Saturday, they sent a subtle reminder to the field of their credentials.

Despite only 200 fans allowed into the stadium, the atmosphere was fever high at the first whistle, but it is the visitors Vipers who had an emphatic start to the game and were on the front foot through the opening 10 minutes.

Ceaser Manzoki put them ahead with his third goal of the season, turning in a rebound from close range after Yunus Ssentamu’s initial effort from a tight angle was turned onto the cross bar by goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

Deus Bukenya playing in the place of injured captain Enock Walusimbi saw a couple of Vipers attacks through his side, but he managed to take control of the situation as the game progressed.

The Red Eagles who had been second best in the opening minutes were sparked into life and levelled the score in the 29th minute, defender Murushid Juuko scrapping one through after Vipers failed to clear Charles Musiige’s deep throw in.

Express were lucky not to concede a penalty and go a man less after defender Arthur Kiggundu stopped Ssentamu’s goal bound header. Amazingly, referee Rajab Bakasambe did not spot the infringement only awarding a corner kick.

Express would then take the lead in first half added time, Eric Kambale on hand to poke in Musiige’s low cross after his initial effort was blocked by Bashir Asiku.

The host were on the receiving end for much of the second half, with Mutakubwa having a couple of hair-raising moments with his game reading especially with aerial balls.

And Mutakubwa’s questionable reading of crosses provided the avenue through which Vipers would find the equaliser, with Livingstone Mulondo beating him at the far post.

Bukenya then had two goal line clearances as Express held on for a draw which sees them climb up to 10th on four points. Meanwhile, Vipers’ perfect start to the season is halted but they stay second on seven points, five points behind KCCA FC despite playing a game less.

Meanwhile, KCCA stretched their perfect start to four games with a 2-0 victory over Tooro United at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

Davis Kasirye scored his third goal in four games for the Kasasiro Boys after only 13 minutes with Julius Poloto adding the second six minutes from time.

Elsewhere, BUL Bidco shocked Onduparaka at the AbaBet Greenlight stadium. Martin Aprem scored a double, opening the scoring in the 18th minute, and adding the second at the hour mark.

Wakiso Giants won their second consecutive game of the season which sees them climb up to fifth place on the log. Striker Frank Ssebuufu scored the only game of the game in the 88th minute for the Purple Sharks.