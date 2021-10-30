Hussein Mbalangu delivered the sucker punch over his former employees Arua Hill as he guided Mbarara City to a 2-0 victory at the Kakyeka Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Mbalangu departed Arua Hill with a bad mouth after he was ‘unfairly sacked’ and replaced with Livingstone Mbabazi who had rejuvenated Mbarara in the second round of the 2020/21 season.

A punch in the air and the emotions were evident from Mbalangu as his side held on for victory, while his opposite number sat in his area cold and calm in the face of defeat.

The hosts faced a couple of problems from their visitors, but showed their clinical edge in front of goal as Henry Kitegenyi capitalised on clumsy build up from the back to score seven minutes into the game.

Arua Hill managed to grow beyond their shaky start and started to threaten at the other end, but the Ankole Lions remained resolute and a danger on the counter attack.

Mbalangu had the perfect plot for victory, his team making speedy starts to both halves. And they did the same at the start of the second half, Jude Ssemugabi striking two minutes after the restart.

Ssemugabi, was better placed to lob over Richard Anyama at the near post from Steven Othieno’s cross that took a deflection off Rashid Matovu.

The Leopards managed to pull a goal back with 15 minutes to go through second half substitute Alfred Leku, however, they could not find a way back into the game despite Robert Eseru coming close on a couple of occasions.

Mbarara’s second victory of the season lifts them to third position on six points, while Arua Hill moves down into fifth position on four points from three games.

Mbarara City face two away games starting with a trip to BUL Bidco FC on Tuesday, before playing their rescheduled game against UPDF FC during November’s international break. Arua Hill meanwhile host URA FC at the Barifa Stadium.

URA FC got their season underway to a winning start after a comeback victory over UPDF FC at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

Simon Mbaziira put the Army side ahead at the stroke of half time, but Sam Timbe’s Tax Collectors roared back with three goals in 15 minutes.

Cromwell Rwothomio found the equaliser after 68 minutes, with Vianney Ssekajugo scoring his first goal for the club five minutes later.

Rwothomio completed the turn around with a clean header six minutes from time from Ashraf Mandela’s deep cross.

Elsewhere, Saddam Masereka scored the only goal of the game as SC Villa edged Police FC at the Kavumba Recreation Grounds.

Villa who arrived to the party late on as they were initially excluded from the fixture list condemned the Cops to their fourth consecutive defeat of the season.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League Results

Mbarara City 2-1 Arua Hill

SC Villa 1-0 Police FC

URA FC 3-1 UPDF FC