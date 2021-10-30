Police in Nakeseke District have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which two children were killed and one sustained injuries after a suspected bomb exploded while playing with it.

According to the Savannah region police spokesperson, Issah Ssemwogerere, the incident happed on Friday afternoon at Segalye village, Semuto Sub County, Nakaseke district where one of the children picked an object that looked like an orange and started kicking it.

“He was later joined by his brother Pius Kiwuuwa who picked and squeezed it with an aim of getting juice out of it. Unfortunately, the object exploded killing one instantly and another died while being rushed to Nakaseke hospital,”Ssemwogerere said.

The police identified the deceased as Michael Kiyingi, 14, and Shield Odongo, 10 months whereas Pius Kiwuuwa,11 sustained injuries and is receiving medical attention at Bombo military hospital where he was referred to.

“Our investigators visited the scene of the crime led by DPC Nakaseke, district CID and SOCO. They have already documented the scene, recorded witness statements, and recovered exhibits to aid investigations. Meanwhile, the scene is cordoned off awaiting the team of bomb experts from counter terrorism from Kampala for further management,”Ssemwogerere said.

However, according to locals, they suspect the bomb was one of those left behind by National Resistance Army(NRA) fighters during the 1986 bush war.

The development comes in wake of two explosions in Komamboga, a Kampala suburb and in a Swift Safaris bus along the Kampala- Masaka highway that left two people dead and four others seriously injured.

The deceased in the bus explosion is said to have been a suicide bomber.

Security has since tagged the two explosions on the ADF terrorist group operating from the Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo but said to have slipper cells inside the country that are responsible for the attacks.

President Museveni has however reiterated that government is ready to decisively deal with the group that is trying to rebuild to cause havoc.

“Although we had some success in fighting terrorism, I realised that there were gaps in the policing capacity of the country. I would like to assure the public that neither rural-based insurgency nor urban terrorism will defy our capacity,” he said on Thursday.

“By foolishly continuing with their criminality, they have invited us to crush them and we shall.”