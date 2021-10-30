The United Kingdom (UK) has finally approved Uganda’s Covid-19 e-vaccination certificate.

The approval was part of 29 other countries and territories that saw their vaccination certificates finally recognized by the UK inbound vax policy on Thursday.

UK Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, revealed in a tweet that the new development takes effect on Monday, November 1, 2021.

“We can confirm that from Monday, eligible travelers from over 30 new countries and territories, including Peru and Uganda will be added to our inbound vax policy, bringing the total number of countries on this list to over 135,” Shapps said in a tweet.

The development now means that fully vaccinated travelers from Uganda and the other 29 countries will not face a 10-day quarantine period on arrival in the UK starting Monday.

Travelers from countries with recognized vaccine certificates are only required to take a rapid antigen test on arrival, and if negative, they are allowed to continue to their respective destinations in the United Kingdom.

Shapps announcement was re-affirmed by the UK High Commissioner to Uganda, Kate Airey, who said that this is “good news” to all double vaxxed Ugandans who wish to travel to the UK.

“Good news for fully vaccinated Ugandans wishing to travel to the UK. Uganda vaccine certificates have now been added to the UK COVID-19 entry system from next week,” Airey said in a tweet.

Uganda was removed from the UK red list early this month but the country’s vaccine e-certificates remained unrecognized by the UK, and travelers from Uganda still had to quarantine on arrival to the UK. This now ceases to be the case starting Monday.

Shapps also revealed that all the remaining seven countries on the UK red list will be removed starting Monday as well.

Fully Vaccinated Ugandans can access their e-certificates after 14 days from the day they receive their last dose via the Ministry of Health website link.