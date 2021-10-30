NBL’s ongoing #ClubBeatCoin promotion which has been ongoing for over a month and left lots of customers redeeming “Shs300” and “Bambi” crowns has been enhanced.

The ‘Club Beat Coin’ that was derived from the popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin has seen clients redeem their beers at a discount of Shs300 hidden in the crown of the bottle.

Recently, Nile Breweries Limited Connections Manager, John Paul Ssemakula asked consumers not to keep the Beat Coins because they shall be expiring soon.

“It’s not cash that you’re going to redeem it at an outlet. No. It’s a discount on your next purchase of a 500ml beer bottle. If you have the bottle tops that you’ve been collecting, it’s high time you redeemed them because the deadline is around the corner. The campaign is not going to last forever, as you go along, it will fade out. The duration of the campaign was supposed to be two months. We implore you to work within that.

We do not want you to be caught offside. They will expire!”- he stated.

How it works:

* Simply purchase a bottle of Club beer

* Check under the crown for a 300/= Beat Coin

* Exchange your Beat Coin for a discount on your next Club

* The more coins the bigger discount

* Other prizes to be won include T-shirts, bags, and beanie bags