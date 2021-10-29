This week bring you our biggest music lounge project this year: Tusker Malt!

We are bringing you the best there is to offer in rich acoustic sounds and we call it; “The Tusker Malt Conversessions,”

“Tusker Malt Conversessions?” Interesting name…tell us more about what exactly this is.

Yes, it is an online video series that will host different Ugandan vocal artists who will be serenading those who are at home.

It is a fun and thrilling intimate experience for fans and music lovers because not only do you get a refreshing acoustic performance of artists revamping their very own hit songs.

I understand this is the second edition now. Who will be guest performing this time round?

We will be having the one and only queen of Afro-soul, Naava Grey!

Fans get to listen to an intimate conversession where the artist gets to unmask herself and be as candid as ever with her audience during the show.

What sets this apart from every other virtual concert we have seen out there?

I’m glad you asked this! The Tusker Malt Conversessions provides a unique platform for the listeners/viewers out there to get up close and intimate with their favourite artist during their performances.

This is similar to our Tusker Malt Music Lounge experiences before the pandemic but only better! Artists will be candid and connect directly with the audience.

Fans will listen to their stories, inspiration behind a particular song, personal lives, controversial moments, you name it there’s so much more to be unraveled.

It is 100% authentic and a guaranteed 100% premium experience with production powerhouse Swangz Avenue who are taking the reigns on production of the shows.

Amazing! So please explain to us Tusker Malt’s involvement with the online series.

Well, as Tusker Malt we are all about bringing an unforgettable premium experience. We are excited to be doing our part in connecting people together through a shared love of music while staying at home.

This is our way of giving back to everyone of us who longs to be out but is doing his or her own part in keeping safe and fighting against Covid 19.

And it goes without saying…it will be fun, engaging and above all keep you entertained while at home!

I’m convinced that this will be a spectacle! What’s the date for the upcoming show?

The second edition is taking place on Sunday, November 01 at 6:00pm. We will be having a new episode every first Sunday of the month.

But you haven’t yet told us how to access these virtual video series.

Ofcourse. They will be in a series of 30-minute performances that will be live-streamed across Facebook and Instagram Channels of Tusker Malt, Swangz Avenue and the artists themselves.

So, how are consumers going to get their hands on Tusker Malt as they enjoy the show?

Beer lovers out there can order any of our UBL products on our Party Central platform and have their drinks delivered right to their doorstep at a retail price of only UGC 3,000shs!

So how does one access Party Central?

Party Central is just a phone call away. All you have to do is dial 0800-277 000 to place your order and your drinks will be delivered to you. I repeat, the number is 0800-277 000. Alternatively, you can visit our dedicated Party Central website on https://partycentral.ug.

Please share your final remarks

I just want to kindly remind everyone to enjoy the show and the artists who will get as candid as can be. Keep It Real, Keep it 100% Malt. Remember to always drink responsibly and above all, Keep it Safe out there!