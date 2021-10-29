Members of Parliament from the Lango sub-region this week started a three day road inspection tour of the road network in the sub-region.

Led by Judith Alyek, MP Kole district and Chairperson MPs Lango sub-region, the 15 MPs from the most of the districts that make up the sub-region received an update on the various road construction and upgrading programs that are being undertaken by the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA).

“Government has earmarked road infrastructure development as being a key enabler of economic development. It is therefore good that the government executives and UNRA have travelled all the way to Lango to spend 3 days with us as we tour the roads,” Alyek said.

Interacting with the MPs, Eng Alfred Ogik, UNRA Head of Road Development said there are three main national key road projects in the sub region whose construction works has began.

These include; Rwekunye – Apac (90km), Apac – Lira – Puranga (100km) and Soroti – Dokolo – Kamdini. The works contract was signed and contractor is on site for all three projects’

The LC5 Amolatar district, Geoffrey Ocen, welcomed the now accelerated road development being undertaken by UNRA.

“Whenever there are floods, the roads are unusable and therefore our residents are cut off from essential services. We look forward to the conclusion of the now started road construction of the Amolatar—Ochero and Cwagere—Kwera road to ensure that service delivery to our residents remain uninterrupted even during floods,” Ocen said.

The Lango road tour is a continuation of the deliberate engagement initiatives with regional MPs that UNRA has been undertaking.

During a meeting between the Lango region MPs and UNRA last month, the authority reaffirmed government’s commitment to ensuring the construction of world class roads to aid the economic transformation of the Lango region.

The Lango region road tour started on Thursday October 28, 2021 and will end on October 30, 2021.