Sports Club Villa and head coach Petro Koukouras will finally get a chance to unveil their new dawn when they host Police FC in their first game of the season.

Leadership and administrative confusions saw the record StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions excluded on the fixture list, and miss their opening two games of the season.

The Greek coach has not been spared from the seemingly unending episodes of drama as he joined the club amidst the storm in August.

The 32-year-old joined the club at a time when they were searching to re-find their way back to the top, and inherited a squad that needed some rejuvenating and confidence building after another season of under performance and continued financial struggles.

However, he has had to work beneath the dark clouds of drama a situation he has described as confusion and disappointing.

The spotlight will be on him on Friday when leads his new look Villa side at their adopted home in Kavumba and hoefully for him it will be te first of many successful seasons that he will have at the club.

“I have been looking forward to my first game in Uganda. The situation was more confusing than disappointing,” he told the Daily Monitor.

“But that is now out of the way and now we can’t wait to go on the field and play. Personally, I can handle the pressure.”

“That’s why I’m here. And I want to win titles. But most of these players are in the development stage. They have the potential to be the best in the country,” he added.

While Koukouras and his youngsters have not been involved in any game since their 2-1 defeat to UPDF FC, Police have played up to four games since lockdown was lifted.

All those games have ended in defeats though for the Cops, including the opening three games this season.

But Koukouras insists that their visitors could carry a competitive advantage, though the extra days have given them an opportunity to assess their opponents.

“They have a big advantage,” said the Greek, “They have played a cup game, they have already played three league matches.

“So, they are more prepared. For us it wasn’t clear from the beginning. We were preparing but not playing. And now with other teams playing, it was impossible to even get any serious friendly matches.”

“Like I said, so far, we have an idea about other clubs because we have watched them, but we don’t have many ideas about us in a match situation yet,” he stated.

The Jogoo lost up to seven players last season, who have since been replaced by some of the most exciting young talent in the country.

The club’s recruitment and composition of their squad speaks to the strengths of Koukouras who has worked with youth for most of his coaching career.

“I have already seen what they can do in training. It’s exciting. Many players have improved a lot, the injured are coming back,” Koukouras stated.

“Majority of our players are U20, and a few experienced heads will help these youngsters. It’s a good combination. They all want to show what they can do.”

“Of course, they have a lot of enthusiasm, but we’ve got to manage it so that they don’t forget the tactics,” explained Koukouras.

Young players Oscar Mawa, Travis Mutyaba, Iddi Abdul Wahid, Umar Lutalo, Gift Fred, Ali Bayo, Charles Bbaale, Joseph Yiga and Marvin Kavuma will get their first whip at the top flight.

Defender Kenneth Ssemakula, Ismail Mugulusi and Gavin Kizito will form the basis of the Greek’s team as Villa looks to a progressive future for the 2021/22 season.

StarTimes Uganda premier League fixtures (Kick-off 3 PM):

SC Villa vs Police FC – Kavumba Recreation Grounds, Wakiso

Mbarara City vs Arua Hill SC – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara (Live on Sanyuka TV)

URA SC vs UPDF FC – Arena of Visions, Ndejje

Gadaffi FC vs Bright Stars – Gadaffi Arena, Jinja