Following the successful deployment of the integrated Health Management System (iHMIS) in 10 regional referral hospitals across Uganda, system training for the deployment in the next set of three hospitals has commenced.

The three hospitals; Itojo, Bwera and Iganga general hospitals are part of the 66 hospitals whose systems will be automated within this financial year, as part of the government initiatives to improve health service delivery.

The system was developed by a local team under the Integrated Intelligent Computer System Technologies (IICS Technologies), supported by the Government of Uganda.

Dr. Silver Kiyimba, Principal Investigator IICS-Technologies said in a statement that system training for adoption and usage starts this week for health workers and hospital administrators.

Kiyimba explained that when fully installed, the IT based system will monitor drug usage, attendance of medical staff with task on time and it will manage medical and patient records through elimination of exercise books

“Eventually, this will improve overall health care service delivery where the system is deployed. So far, in the 10 hospitals, billions of funds have been saved through early detection of drug expiries, limitation of absenteeism for health workers, monitoring of drug stocks, and elimination of exercise books-for patient management among others,” he said.

The iHMIS was sanctioned by the president and is being implemented through supervision from the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and Ministry of Health, and collaboration with NITA-U, and National Medical Stores (NMS).

As more hospitals get access to the e-health automation programs, Kiyimba appealed to the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) to take keen interest in the implementation of iHMIS because this tool eases monitoring.