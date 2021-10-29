Government will table 35 new bills before the close of the year including a bill aimed at curbing bail for capital offenders.

The revelation was made by the chief whip, Thomas Tayebwa while meeting journalists under their umbrella body, the Uganda Parliamentary Press Association (UPPA).

Government has so far tabled ten new bills which include the National Social Security Fund Amendment Bill 2021, the Fisheries and Aquaculture bill 2021, the Land Lord and Tennant’s bill 2021, the Supplementary Appropriation No.2 bill 2021, the Supplementary Appropriation No.3 Bill 2021 and the Physical Planners Registration Bill 2021.

Others are: the Succession Amendment Bill 2021, the Public Finance Management Amendment Bill 2021 and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Special Provisions Bill 2021 that seeks to facilitate the implementation of the crude oil pipeline project in Uganda.

Asked on why Government has not yet re-tabled majority of the old bills that elapsed with the 10th parliament, Tayebwa said the majority of the shelved bills are being assessed by the line ministers and final position will be made.

In the same meeting, the Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka said consultations are the proposed bill to curb bail for capital offenders are ongoing.