Uganda Baati Limited has launched the first of its kind e-commerce platform in the steel manufacturing sector that will enable customers to shop, place an order and pay for their preferred roof sheets from anywhere and at any time.

The company’s head of business George Arodi said that they did this in a bid to improve the customer buying and procurement experience.

“Uganda Baati has developed and launched the e-commerce platform to make their brands accessible to Ugandans and customers,” Arodi said.

Arodi said that the platform is meant to serve both the retail and SME clients by taking care of their roofing needs.

He emphasized that the new platform is a game-changer as it is the first of its kind in the steel manufacturing sector in Uganda.

“We pride ourselves in investing heavily in innovations that ultimately translate into customers getting the best value from us, our e-commerce platform will enable our customers conveniently shop, order, and purchase roofing solutions from where ever they may be thus saving on time and all costs incurred when coming to our service centers and hardware shops,” Arodi added.

The head of business said that there is no platform on the steel market in Uganda that offers such ultimate convenience.

“For one to purchase a steel and roofing’s product of their choice, they have to leave whatever they are doing and physically move to any point of purchase for the product, as the world evolves through technological advancements and embraces digital innovations to solve and meet human needs, UBL has identified innovations in ITC as a necessity in easing the customer purchase journey.”

As the world and the country adjust to the pandemic and the new normal, Uganda Baati’s e-commerce platform will go a long way in ensuring that customers continue to have access to the company brands, can shop, transact remotely, and safely, according to Arodi.