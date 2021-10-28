Several travelers arriving at Entebbe airport were on Wednesday left stranded in the terminals, over the new government masterminded Covid-19 testing.

A number of travelers took to social media to share their disappointment, saying that they waited the whole night to get their test results.

President Museveni launched the new mandatory tests last week, saying that the measures aim to protect the country from a possible importation of new Covid-19 variants.

The move, according to the government also seeks to protect the country from a possible third wave.

The new guidelines necessitate all arriving passengers, irrespective of vaccination status and their country of origin, to undertake a mandatory COVID-19 PCR test on arrival at the Airport.

The guidelines however exclude children under the age of six (6).

Travelers are also mandated to carry a negative PCR test certificate obtained within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.

On Wednesday, travelers who arrived at the airport were left stranded for hours waiting for their COVID-19 test results, causing chaos at the Airport.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health PRO confirmed the incident and said that their teams are working to reduce the waiting time.

“We are working around the clock to address the delays in the testing processes at the Entebbe International Airport. The mandatory COVID-19 testing for all incoming travelers started today morning. We welcome all the feedback and challenges are being fixed,” Ainebyoona said.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in a statement that the incident is regrettable, and they are also working to make the experience better.

CAA said that “results are supposed to be availed to travelers after about two hours and thirty minutes or less.”

CAA spokesperson Vianney Luggya said that that they are doing their best to change the situation.

“While we experienced teething challenges on the first day of mandatory testing for all incoming passengers, various stakeholders are doing their best to ensure a better experience. The situation is being addressed and we assure all passengers of a good experience through Entebbe Airport.”

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/mvz4Zrx5U9E