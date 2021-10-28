The world’s fifth largest branded baby diapers manufacturer and fast moving consumer gods company, Hayat Kimya has unveiled songstress Juliana Kanyomozi as one of the influencers and promoters of its Molfix baby diaper brand.

Others unveiled as promoters cum influencers include fellow singer Veronica Luggya, also known as Vinka, tv personalities Manuela Mulondo and Rachael Mwine as well as top marketer Tracy Kakuru and beauty pageant organizer Brenda Nanyonjo.

“As a new mother, Molfix has demonstrated viability and visibility, and I can’t wait for you all to see how awesome their products are,” Kanyomozi said during the unveiling ceremony in Namanve.

Tracy Kakuru could not agree more.

“As a mother, I can proudly attest to the importance of a good quality diaper because it’s an important part of a mother and her baby’s life. A good diaper keeps the baby happy and when the baby is happy the mother is at peace,” she said.

Molfix Uganda country manager Calgar Fidan noted that customers will have a value for their money by purchasing their products.

“Moflix is a brand that cares about a mothers’ convenience and the baby’s freedom and comfort. Alongside our influencers, we are promoting not just products that provide maximum comfort to babies but also provides peace of mind to multitasking mothers,”Fidan said.

He noted that their products are specifically designed for mothers who are seeking convenience but also tired of the diaper-changing wars but also offer more freedom for babies.

“World over, Hayat Kimya is known for having the same unique and superior quality and our new influencers will attest that of a Molfix baby diaper. More importantly, our vision is to continue to ensure happy days for mothers and their babies,” African Queen Distributors’ Enock Musundi Etyang.