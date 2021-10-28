Defender John Revita returned to action for KCCA FC as Sadat Anaku’s goal saw them edge Busoga United 1-0 at the FUFA Technical Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

Much of the pre-match anticipation revolved around the team sheet after Morley Byekwaso named Revita among the starting XI with the defender marking his return after 21 months out through injury.

Revita looked comfortable throughout the game, and even more impressive as he was the fulcrum of the team’s progress from defence to attack.

But KCCA were far from their best at least for the opening 45 minutes as the players failed to get their heads into the game, were slow in possession and failed to create meaningful threat in attack despite having over 60% of the ball.

Byekwaso’s men had scored five times in their opening two games, but at Njeru they suffered from a lack of a final product with Brian Majwega going close from distance as KCCA registered only one shot on target in the first half.

Once again, Abbey Kikomeko deployed the approach that won him the derby against Gadaffi, and despite missing Elvis Ngonde through suspension, Elvis Kibale and Stephen Okello sat deep to protect the back four and deny KCCA space in front of goal.

The Kasasiro Boys’ struggles spurred their hosts on, looking comfortable in their low block and as KCCA drew men forward, it is what Busoga needed as they had a couple of opportunities on the counter attack.

Busoga’s performance in the first half clouded over the crisis that engulfed the club in weeks leading up to the start of the season, and the players were clapped off at half time by the fans who attended the game.

The game took a similar pattern in the second half. KCCA attempting to stretch play while the visitors sat deeper and looked to break on the counter.

Eventually, the visitors started finding space on the flanks. Anaku saw his header bounce off the line while Yasser Mugerwa’s deflected shot nearly caught goalkeeper Micheal Nantamu wrong-footed.

After an hour, Byekwaso ran the changes sending on Rogers Mato and Julius Poloto for Davis Kasirye and Yasser Mugerwa.

The pair’s pace greatly improved KCCA’s attacking threat and five minutes after coming on, Innocent Wafula’s low cross took a slight touch from Mato as it rolled across the goal before Anaku applied the finishing touch at the far post.