Rwanda Premier League club Kiyovu FC has completed the signing of Muzamir Mutyaba from Express FC, the club announced on Thursday.

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions announced that the midfielder will be moving to Kiyovu on a two-year deal on an undisclosed fee.

In a statement, Express thanked Mutyaba for his ‘dedication and commitment towards the club and wished him well in the future.

“Express FC would like to confirm that creative midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba has left the club,” Express said in a statement.

“Mutyaba joins Rwandan top flight side Kiyovu Sports Club on a two-year deal after both clubs (Express FC and Kiyovu SC) reached an agreement for the player transfer.”

“Express FC would like to thank Muzamiru Mutyaba for his dedication and commitment during his time at the club. We wish him all the best going forward,” the statement added.

Mutyaba joined the Red Eagles in January 2021, and was part of the team that won the 2020/21 league title – the club’s first in close to a decade.

The midfielder was mostly used as a substitute, starting only one game of the 13 he played between January and May as he struggled with his fitness.

However, he was instrumental for the Red Eagles as they won their first ever CECAFA Kagame Cup final, scoring three times including scoring the equaliser against KMKM in the semi-final.

At Kiyovu, Mutyaba will join Uganda Cranes captain Emmanuel Okwi who joined the club in September.