By Martin Kaddu

Uganda men and women teams to play at the Safari Rugby 7s in Kenya over the weekend were flagged off on Wednesday at the National Council of Sports (NCS) by the NCS Assistant General Secretary in charge of administration Tito Kayigwa before flying out early on Thursday.

The Safari Sevens will be played at Nyayo National Stadium from October 30-31. Ian Munyani will captain the side assisted by Aaron Ofoyrwoth. The duo was part of the 2019 Safari Sevens, the last time the tournament happened.

Betway Kobs’ utility back Adrian Kasito and rising star Karim Arinaitwe who has impressed in the Guinness National 7s series has been rewarded with a trip to Nairobi.

According to Munyani, they have had little time to prepare but the three rounds played so far in the National 7s championships has helped them gain match fitness.

“We have partially prepared for this tournament because we trained for three days,” Munyani said, adding; But the positive is that we have been playing the national 7s, so the players are fit enough to compete.”

“We have played for three weeks constantly and our fitness levels are at 80%. It is quite a new team full of young exciting players and eager to offer their best.’

“It is a team for the future but we are hoping at least to get the best out of the tournament. We want to at least storm the quarter finals and semi-finals.”

“Given the fact that it was on short notice, we shall try to play as well as we can to get a good position appealing to the fans,” noted Munyani, who believes that leading the team is an exciting challenge.

“This tournament is a build up for the Africa Cup which will act as the qualifiers for Commonwealth Games and also for the World Cup 7s next year.”

“We are taking the Safari 7s series as a build up to those qualifiers since we have not had an international tournament this year. We have only played local 7s and we can gauge ourselves from the Safari 7s,” he added.

Uganda was drawn in Pool C alongside Spain, Kenya Cup champions KCB, and 2019 Safari Sevens winners Morans.

Meanwhile, Uganda Women return to the Safari Sevens having missed the 2019 event where they fielded two teams in the 2018 edition; the Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes and the Emerging Lady Cranes – a select outfit comprising young and rising talent.

The Lady Rugby Cranes lost the Main Cup final 50 – 00 to Kenya Lionesses after overcoming Kenya Select 12 – 07 in the semi-final.

Many ladies who played at the event have made it to this year’s event including vice-captain Juliet Nandawula, Grace Auma, Yvonne Najjuma, and current 15s captain Peace Lekuru.

It will be a round robin format for the ladies with Uganda’s opponents being Zimbabwe, South Africa’s Titan Women Academy, and two Kenya select sides.

Due to the regional action, the Uganda Rugby Union extended the returning dates of the National Rugby Sevens (fourth leg) from October 30-31 to November 6-7.

Betway Kobs lead the Guinness National Sevens with 66 points having won three from as many circuits.

The Squad (Men): Ian Munyani, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Adrian Kasito, Kelvin Balagadde, Innocent Gwokto, Claude Otema, Karim Arinaitwe, Levis Ochen, Norbert Okeny, Timothy Kisiga, Denis Etwau, and Byron Oketayot

The Squad (Women): Agnes Nakuya, Emilly Lekuru, Emilly Nanziri, Juliet Nandawula (vice-captain), Maimunah Nassozi, Mary Gloria Ayot (captain), Nalubega Yudaya, Peace Lekuru, Susan Adong, Yvonne Najjuma, Nadunga Ritta, Grace Auma